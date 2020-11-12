0
Thursday 12 November 2020 - 09:45

UN: Yemen on the Verge of Famine

Story Code : 897387
UN: Yemen on the Verge of Famine
“We are on a countdown right now to a catastrophe,” UN food chief David Beasley told the UN Security Council, according to Reuters. “We have been here before ... We did almost the same dog-and-pony show. We sounded the alarm then.”

The UN has described Yemen - one of the globe's poorest nations - as the world's largest humanitarian crisis - where at least 80 percent of the people are in need of help.

Beasley told the 15-member council that if "we choose to look away there’s no doubt in my mind Yemen will be plunged into a devastating famine within a few short months."

Yemen previously faced famine in 2017 and it was only a massive injection of cash that staved off almost certain catastrophe, according to UN aid Chief Mark Lowcock.

He told the Security Council that the world body had only received about half of the funds it needs - $1.5 billion - for its Yemen humanitarian operations. In 2019, it received $3 billion.

“When I think about what famine would mean, I am really at a loss to understand why more is not being done to prevent it,” Lowcock said. “It is a terrible, agonizing and humiliating death ... Yemenis are not ‘going hungry’. They are being starved.”
Related Stories
UN: Over 1,500 Yemenis Killed, Injured in 9 Months
Islam Times - More than 1,500 Yemeni civilians either lost their lives or sustained injuries during the first nine months of 2020 as a result of the ongoing Saudi-led war on the Arab county,...
Comment


Featured Stories
Iran Urges IAEA to Take ’Unbiased’ Stance on Saudi, ’Israeli’ Nuclear Activities
Iran Urges IAEA to Take ’Unbiased’ Stance on Saudi, ’Israeli’ Nuclear Activities
Fearing a Biden Settlement Freeze, Tel Aviv Expedites Construction beyond Green Line
Fearing a Biden Settlement Freeze, Tel Aviv Expedites Construction beyond Green Line
12 November 2020
UN: Yemen on the Verge of Famine
UN: Yemen on the Verge of Famine
12 November 2020
’Dead Voters’ Took Part in US General Election!
’Dead Voters’ Took Part in US General Election!
12 November 2020
Sayyed Nasrallah: Border Demarcation State’s Responsibility, Trump’s Era the Worst in US History
Sayyed Nasrallah: Border Demarcation State’s Responsibility, Trump’s Era the Worst in US History
12 November 2020
Erdogan Says Turkey jointly with Russia to Monitor Ceasefire in Karabakh
Erdogan Says Turkey jointly with Russia to Monitor Ceasefire in Karabakh
11 November 2020
Israeli FM Says Bahraini Counterpart to Visit Zionist Entity ‘Soon’
Israeli FM Says Bahraini Counterpart to Visit Zionist Entity ‘Soon’
11 November 2020
Bahrain Prime Minister Sheikh Khalifa Dies Aged 84
Bahrain Prime Minister Sheikh Khalifa Dies Aged 84
11 November 2020
2 Killed in Military Helicopter Crash in Eastern Afghanistan: Gov
2 Killed in Military Helicopter Crash in Eastern Afghanistan: Gov't
11 November 2020
HRW: G20 Must Pressure Saudi Arabia to Free Illegally Detained Activists
HRW: G20 Must Pressure Saudi Arabia to Free Illegally Detained Activists
10 November 2020
US Imposes Syria-related Sanctions on Individuals, Entities
US Imposes Syria-related Sanctions on Individuals, Entities
10 November 2020
4 Killed, 20 Injured in Car Bomb Attack near an Afghan Police HQ
4 Killed, 20 Injured in Car Bomb Attack near an Afghan Police HQ
10 November 2020
US Urged to Stop Drone Sales to UAE over Civilian Deaths in Yemen
US Urged to Stop Drone Sales to UAE over Civilian Deaths in Yemen
10 November 2020