Iran Urges IAEA to Take ’Unbiased’ Stance on Saudi, ’Israeli’ Nuclear Activities

Islam Times - The Islamic Republic of Iran’s ambassador to the United Nations [UN] expressed concerns about secretive nuclear activities by Saudi Arabia and the ‘Israeli’ entity, calling on the International Atomic Energy Agency [IAEA], the UN nuclear watchdog, to adopt an “unbiased” approach towards both regimes.

Majid Takht-Ravanchi made the remarks at a virtual meeting of the UN General Assembly on Wednesday that endorsed the IAEA’s annual report.He said it is “of utmost importance” for the IAEA to consider available information on Riyadh’s nuclear activities, adding, “If Saudi Arabia is seeking a peaceful nuclear program, it should act in a very transparent manner and allow the agency’s inspectors to verify its activities.”Additionally, he noted, the IAEA needs to take “an unbiased and professional approach” toward the Zionist regime, which has refused to adhere to the agency’s safeguards, is not a party to the Nuclear Non-proliferation Treaty [NPT] and is widely believed to possess nuclear weapons.Referring to Iran’s cooperation with the IAEA, Takht-Ravanchi said Iran alone accounts for 22 percent of all the agency’s inspections even during the coronavirus pandemic.“Iran and the agency have agreed to work in good faith to resolve these safeguards-related questions,” he stressed.In late August, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi visited Tehran, where he held talks with Iranian officials over safeguards implementation issues.The two sides then issued a joint statement and said they had agreed “to further reinforce their cooperation and enhance mutual trust to facilitate” the full implementation of Iran’s Comprehensive Safeguards Agreement [CSA] and the Additional Protocol [AP] thereto, which has been provisionally applied by Iran since 16 January 2016.To help facilitate the resolution of the issues raised by the agency, the statement said, Iran agreed to voluntarily provide the IAEA’s inspectors with access to two locations specified by the nuclear watchdog.Elsewhere in his remarks, the Iranian envoy underlined the important role of nuclear energy in economic and social development of countries.He also stressed that the IAEA is tasked with promoting the peaceful use of nuclear energy and strengthening international cooperation in this regard.The Islamic Republic achieved significant achievements in using the nuclear energy in the fields of electricity generation, medicine, agriculture and industry, Takht-Ravanchi said.He added that Iran believes that the IAEA’s safeguards should not violate the countries’ rights to peaceful nuclear activities and that proliferation concerns should not restrict these rights, and that any attempt meant to limit the peaceful use of nuclear energy must be rejected.