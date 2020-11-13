0
Friday 13 November 2020 - 01:16

Armenian Parliament Meeting Fails Due to Lack of Quorum

According to her, three members of parliament from My Step Alliance failed to turn up for the meeting. "The ruling party lawmakers did not attend the parliament council meeting. The meeting did not take place because there was not quorum," she said.

Renewed clashes between Azerbaijan and Armenia erupted on September 27 with intense battles in the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh.

On November 9, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan signed a joint statement on a complete ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh starting from November 10.

The Russian leader said the Azerbaijani and Armenian sides would maintain the positions that they had held and Russian peacekeepers would be deployed to the region. Besides, Baku and Yerevan must exchange prisoners and the bodies of those killed.

The Armenian Defense Ministry and the General Staff said Tuesday that the national armed forces will abide by the agreement, calling on the nation to refrain from actions that destabilize the situation in the country. Armenian President Armen Sarkissian said Tuesday that political consultations were underway to discuss the situation that emerged after the agreement was signed.
