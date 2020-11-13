Iran Intelligence Ministry Nabs Ringleader of Saudi, ‘Israeli’-sponsored Terror Group

Islam Times - Iran’s Intelligence Ministry said its forces have arrested the ringleader of a separatist group behind a deadly terrorist attack in the Iranian southwestern city of Ahvaz in 2018.

The Intelligence Ministry forces managed to identify and arrest Farajollah Chaab, the ringleader of the so-called Harakat an-Nidhal separatist group.The terror group has been sponsored by the spy agencies of Saudi Arabia and the Zionist regime of Israel despite international warrants for its leaders’ arrest.In addition to the 2018 attack in Ahvaz, Chaab, also known as Habib Eseywed, has made confessions and provided details about the group’s other terrorist acts in Iran.He had been planning new terrorist attacks in Iran that were foiled thanks to the vigilance of Iranian intelligence forces.The September 2018 terrorist attack on a military parade in Ahvaz, southwest of Iran, killed 25 and injured 60 others.