0
Friday 13 November 2020 - 02:21

Turkey Again Calls for Joint US Study on Russian S-400 Systems

Story Code : 897503
Turkey Again Calls for Joint US Study on Russian S-400 Systems
US President-elect Joe Biden is expected to be tougher on Turkey than was Donald Trump, particularly over its foreign and defense policies, and domestic human rights record.

Biden could back US congressional efforts to sanction Ankara over its purchase of the Russian S-400s missiles.

Ties between NATO allies were badly strained last year when Ankara acquired of the advanced air-defense system, prompting Washington to remove Turkey from its F-35 jet program.

Washington says use of S-400 systems could compromise NATO defenses. Turkey says the S-400s would not be integrated into NATO systems and would not pose a threat. Ankara has repeatedly complained that a US refusal to sell it Patriot missiles led it to seek other sellers.

“We are ready to address the US concerns over the compatibility of the S-400s and F-35s,” Akar said, Reuters reported.

“The safety of the F-35 technology is as important for Turkey as it is for the United States,” he said, adding the joint working group proposal was still on the table.

Akar said Ankara continued the preparations and tests of the S-400 systems, which he said “will be used the same way as the (Russian) S-300 system is used by some other members of the NATO alliance.”
Related Stories
US considers three sanctions packages on Turkey over Russian S-400 systems
Islam Times - US President Donald Trump’s administration is weighing three packages of sanctions against Turkey over Ankara’s decision to acquire ...
Comment


Featured Stories
Iran Urges IAEA to Take ’Unbiased’ Stance on Saudi, ’Israeli’ Nuclear Activities
Iran Urges IAEA to Take ’Unbiased’ Stance on Saudi, ’Israeli’ Nuclear Activities
Fearing a Biden Settlement Freeze, Tel Aviv Expedites Construction beyond Green Line
Fearing a Biden Settlement Freeze, Tel Aviv Expedites Construction beyond Green Line
12 November 2020
UN: Yemen on the Verge of Famine
UN: Yemen on the Verge of Famine
12 November 2020
’Dead Voters’ Took Part in US General Election!
’Dead Voters’ Took Part in US General Election!
12 November 2020
Sayyed Nasrallah: Border Demarcation State’s Responsibility, Trump’s Era the Worst in US History
Sayyed Nasrallah: Border Demarcation State’s Responsibility, Trump’s Era the Worst in US History
12 November 2020
Erdogan Says Turkey jointly with Russia to Monitor Ceasefire in Karabakh
Erdogan Says Turkey jointly with Russia to Monitor Ceasefire in Karabakh
11 November 2020
Israeli FM Says Bahraini Counterpart to Visit Zionist Entity ‘Soon’
Israeli FM Says Bahraini Counterpart to Visit Zionist Entity ‘Soon’
11 November 2020
Bahrain Prime Minister Sheikh Khalifa Dies Aged 84
Bahrain Prime Minister Sheikh Khalifa Dies Aged 84
11 November 2020
2 Killed in Military Helicopter Crash in Eastern Afghanistan: Gov
2 Killed in Military Helicopter Crash in Eastern Afghanistan: Gov't
11 November 2020
HRW: G20 Must Pressure Saudi Arabia to Free Illegally Detained Activists
HRW: G20 Must Pressure Saudi Arabia to Free Illegally Detained Activists
10 November 2020
US Imposes Syria-related Sanctions on Individuals, Entities
US Imposes Syria-related Sanctions on Individuals, Entities
10 November 2020
4 Killed, 20 Injured in Car Bomb Attack near an Afghan Police HQ
4 Killed, 20 Injured in Car Bomb Attack near an Afghan Police HQ
10 November 2020
US Urged to Stop Drone Sales to UAE over Civilian Deaths in Yemen
US Urged to Stop Drone Sales to UAE over Civilian Deaths in Yemen
10 November 2020