Friday 13 November 2020 - 02:23

UAE, Bahrain Urging World Countries to Blacklist Hezbollah Political Wing

UAE, Bahrain Urging World Countries to Blacklist Hezbollah Political Wing
The Israeli added that many countries which had not already blacklisted Hezbollah, including Germany, UK, Latvia and others, submitted to those pressures and added the party’s political wing to the terror lists.

The Zionist reports pointed out that this process aims at harming Hezbollah and curbing the influence of the axis of resistance in the entire region.

According to the same reports, ‘Israel’ agreed on the deals of selling F-35 warplanes to the UAE after guaranteeing its military superiority by obtaining the F-35i which is more developed than the jet to be sold to Emirates and possibly other Gulf countries.
