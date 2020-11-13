0
Friday 13 November 2020 - 08:25

Jordan’s Interior Minister Resigns after Outcry over Breaches in COVID-19 Lockdown

Story Code : 897548
Jordan’s Interior Minister Resigns after Outcry over Breaches in COVID-19 Lockdown
Interior Minister Tawfiq al Halalmah said he took “moral” responsibility for the unruly events that followed announcements of the results of parliamentary elections held on Tuesday where most candidates appeal to voters along mostly tribal and family loyalty lines.

The government had announced this month it planned the first such lengthy lockdown since easing measures last summer, to ensure the polls for a new four-year assembly would not lead to a spike in an already alarming surge in cases.

Jordan which has now become one of the region’s most heavily hit countries, posted 5,685 new daily infections and 80 deaths on Thursday, bringing its total to 132,086 cases and 1,547 deaths since the pandemic surfaced in March.

The resignation of the interior minister came shortly after King Abdullah in a tweet expressed his indignation at the scenes widely circulating on social media which he said endangered the lives of Jordanians as they struggle to curb the pandemic.

Social media footage verified by witnesses showed thousands of supporters taking to the streets since Tuesday night where celebratory gunfire was widely used. In some provincial areas such as Mafraq, trouble broke out with supporters of losing candidates attacking some public property.

Prime Minister Bisher al Khasawneh’s government has sent heavy police reinforcements to areas where trouble had broken out to enforce emergency laws. Police officials said scores were arrested, among them candidates who stood in the elections.
Related Stories
Massive Protests Rock Serbian Capital after Announcing New Covid-19 Lockdown
Islam Times - Mounted police used teargas and truncheons to disperse a crowd of several thousand protesters gathered outside the Serbian parliament ...
Comment


Featured Stories
Swedish Armed Forces Reveal Secret Drills With US
Swedish Armed Forces Reveal Secret Drills With US
Time for US’ ‘Maximum Pressure’ Policy is Over: Rouhani
Time for US’ ‘Maximum Pressure’ Policy is Over: Rouhani
13 November 2020
Amnesty: Scores of Civilians Killed in Massacre in Ethiopia’s Tigray
Amnesty: Scores of Civilians Killed in Massacre in Ethiopia’s Tigray
13 November 2020
Abu Dhabi, Tel Aviv Collaborating to Return Terrorists to Southern Syria
Abu Dhabi, Tel Aviv Collaborating to Return Terrorists to Southern Syria
13 November 2020
Iran Urges IAEA to Take ’Unbiased’ Stance on Saudi, ’Israeli’ Nuclear Activities
Iran Urges IAEA to Take ’Unbiased’ Stance on Saudi, ’Israeli’ Nuclear Activities
12 November 2020
Fearing a Biden Settlement Freeze, Tel Aviv Expedites Construction beyond Green Line
Fearing a Biden Settlement Freeze, Tel Aviv Expedites Construction beyond Green Line
12 November 2020
UN: Yemen on the Verge of Famine
UN: Yemen on the Verge of Famine
12 November 2020
’Dead Voters’ Took Part in US General Election!
’Dead Voters’ Took Part in US General Election!
12 November 2020
Sayyed Nasrallah: Border Demarcation State’s Responsibility, Trump’s Era the Worst in US History
Sayyed Nasrallah: Border Demarcation State’s Responsibility, Trump’s Era the Worst in US History
12 November 2020
Erdogan Says Turkey jointly with Russia to Monitor Ceasefire in Karabakh
Erdogan Says Turkey jointly with Russia to Monitor Ceasefire in Karabakh
11 November 2020
Israeli FM Says Bahraini Counterpart to Visit Zionist Entity ‘Soon’
Israeli FM Says Bahraini Counterpart to Visit Zionist Entity ‘Soon’
11 November 2020
Bahrain Prime Minister Sheikh Khalifa Dies Aged 84
Bahrain Prime Minister Sheikh Khalifa Dies Aged 84
11 November 2020
2 Killed in Military Helicopter Crash in Eastern Afghanistan: Gov
2 Killed in Military Helicopter Crash in Eastern Afghanistan: Gov't
11 November 2020