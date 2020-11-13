0
Friday 13 November 2020 - 10:21

Police Arrest More than 300 after Far-Right Clashes in Warsaw

Story Code : 897564
Police Arrest More than 300 after Far-Right Clashes in Warsaw
Officers in riot gear used pepper spray to break up scuffles during Wednesday’s Independence Day march - a regular point of friction between far-right groups and supporters of the nationalist government on one side, and their liberal opponents on the other.

People in the crowd threw bricks and flares at officers, police spokesman Sylwester Marczak said. Violence flared in the city center and towards the end of the march near the National Stadium, recently converted into a COVID-19 field hospital.

Organizers said people would drive through the capital’s main roads this year, to get round a ban from city hall imposed to try and contain the pandemic. However, thousands of people marched on foot through central Warsaw in addition to those driving, Reuters reported.

“There were a number of flares, dangerous objects thrown towards the policemen and posing a threat to the policemen. There were 35 policemen hurt,” Marczak said.

Most of the detained people had already been released, he added.
Comment


Featured Stories
Swedish Armed Forces Reveal Secret Drills With US
Swedish Armed Forces Reveal Secret Drills With US
Time for US’ ‘Maximum Pressure’ Policy is Over: Rouhani
Time for US’ ‘Maximum Pressure’ Policy is Over: Rouhani
13 November 2020
Amnesty: Scores of Civilians Killed in Massacre in Ethiopia’s Tigray
Amnesty: Scores of Civilians Killed in Massacre in Ethiopia’s Tigray
13 November 2020
Abu Dhabi, Tel Aviv Collaborating to Return Terrorists to Southern Syria
Abu Dhabi, Tel Aviv Collaborating to Return Terrorists to Southern Syria
13 November 2020
Iran Urges IAEA to Take ’Unbiased’ Stance on Saudi, ’Israeli’ Nuclear Activities
Iran Urges IAEA to Take ’Unbiased’ Stance on Saudi, ’Israeli’ Nuclear Activities
12 November 2020
Fearing a Biden Settlement Freeze, Tel Aviv Expedites Construction beyond Green Line
Fearing a Biden Settlement Freeze, Tel Aviv Expedites Construction beyond Green Line
12 November 2020
UN: Yemen on the Verge of Famine
UN: Yemen on the Verge of Famine
12 November 2020
’Dead Voters’ Took Part in US General Election!
’Dead Voters’ Took Part in US General Election!
12 November 2020
Sayyed Nasrallah: Border Demarcation State’s Responsibility, Trump’s Era the Worst in US History
Sayyed Nasrallah: Border Demarcation State’s Responsibility, Trump’s Era the Worst in US History
12 November 2020
Erdogan Says Turkey jointly with Russia to Monitor Ceasefire in Karabakh
Erdogan Says Turkey jointly with Russia to Monitor Ceasefire in Karabakh
11 November 2020
Israeli FM Says Bahraini Counterpart to Visit Zionist Entity ‘Soon’
Israeli FM Says Bahraini Counterpart to Visit Zionist Entity ‘Soon’
11 November 2020
Bahrain Prime Minister Sheikh Khalifa Dies Aged 84
Bahrain Prime Minister Sheikh Khalifa Dies Aged 84
11 November 2020
2 Killed in Military Helicopter Crash in Eastern Afghanistan: Gov
2 Killed in Military Helicopter Crash in Eastern Afghanistan: Gov't
11 November 2020