0
Saturday 14 November 2020 - 02:22

Iranian Adviser: Saudis Had Better Stop Pleasing Zionists

Story Code : 897678
Iranian Adviser: Saudis Had Better Stop Pleasing Zionists
In a post on his Twitter account on Friday, Iranian parliament speaker’s adviser for international affairs Hossein Amir Abdollahian said the king of Saudi Arabia, whose country has invaded Yemen and has supported the US-created ISIS terrorists in Iraq, Syria, Lebanon and Yemen, has no right to level accusations against the Islamic Republic of Iran.

“Riyadh had better stop pleasing the Israeli regime and respect the neighbors,” he added.

“Iran is always the main supporter of peace and security of the neighbors and the region,” Amir Abdollahian underlined.

His comments came after Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud urged the world on Thursday to take “a decisive stance” to address what he called efforts by Iran to develop nuclear and ballistic missile programs.

The 84-year-old Saudi ruler also accused Iran of interfering in other countries and fanning the flames of sectarianism.

Saudi Arabia and a number of its regional allies launched the devastating war on Yemen in March 2015 in order to bring former president Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi back to power and crush the Houthi Ansarullah movement.

The US-based Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project (ACLED), a nonprofit conflict-research organization, estimates that the war has claimed more than 100,000 lives over the past five years.

More than half of Yemen’s hospitals and clinics have been destroyed or closed during the war by the Saudi-led coalition, which is supported militarily by the UK, US and other Western nations.

At least 80 percent of the 28 million-strong population is also reliant on aid to survive in what the United Nations has called the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.
Related Stories
Iranian Adviser Urges Muslims to Help Palestine in Coronavirus Fight
Islam Times - An adviser to the Iranian parliament speaker called on the world Muslims to assist the Palestinian nation in the battle with the coronavirus....
Comment


Featured Stories
Swedish Armed Forces Reveal Secret Drills With US
Swedish Armed Forces Reveal Secret Drills With US
Time for US’ ‘Maximum Pressure’ Policy is Over: Rouhani
Time for US’ ‘Maximum Pressure’ Policy is Over: Rouhani
13 November 2020
Amnesty: Scores of Civilians Killed in Massacre in Ethiopia’s Tigray
Amnesty: Scores of Civilians Killed in Massacre in Ethiopia’s Tigray
13 November 2020
Abu Dhabi, Tel Aviv Collaborating to Return Terrorists to Southern Syria
Abu Dhabi, Tel Aviv Collaborating to Return Terrorists to Southern Syria
13 November 2020
Iran Urges IAEA to Take ’Unbiased’ Stance on Saudi, ’Israeli’ Nuclear Activities
Iran Urges IAEA to Take ’Unbiased’ Stance on Saudi, ’Israeli’ Nuclear Activities
12 November 2020
Fearing a Biden Settlement Freeze, Tel Aviv Expedites Construction beyond Green Line
Fearing a Biden Settlement Freeze, Tel Aviv Expedites Construction beyond Green Line
12 November 2020
UN: Yemen on the Verge of Famine
UN: Yemen on the Verge of Famine
12 November 2020
’Dead Voters’ Took Part in US General Election!
’Dead Voters’ Took Part in US General Election!
12 November 2020
Sayyed Nasrallah: Border Demarcation State’s Responsibility, Trump’s Era the Worst in US History
Sayyed Nasrallah: Border Demarcation State’s Responsibility, Trump’s Era the Worst in US History
12 November 2020
Erdogan Says Turkey jointly with Russia to Monitor Ceasefire in Karabakh
Erdogan Says Turkey jointly with Russia to Monitor Ceasefire in Karabakh
11 November 2020
Israeli FM Says Bahraini Counterpart to Visit Zionist Entity ‘Soon’
Israeli FM Says Bahraini Counterpart to Visit Zionist Entity ‘Soon’
11 November 2020
Bahrain Prime Minister Sheikh Khalifa Dies Aged 84
Bahrain Prime Minister Sheikh Khalifa Dies Aged 84
11 November 2020
2 Killed in Military Helicopter Crash in Eastern Afghanistan: Gov
2 Killed in Military Helicopter Crash in Eastern Afghanistan: Gov't
11 November 2020