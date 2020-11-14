Pompeo to Make Unprecedented Visit to “Israeli” Settlement in WB

Islam Times - Outgoing US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is planning to visit an “Israeli” settlement in the occupied West Bank and tour the Golan Heights during his scheduled trip to Israel next week, “Israeli” publication Walla reported on.

Citing both American and “Israeli” sources, the outlet reported that Pompeo is likely to visit the settlement of Psagot, located just outside of Ramallah, and mark the first time in US history Washington's top diplomatic official sojourns to disputed West Bank territory under the “Israeli” entity’s control.Pompeo is set to take off on a 10-day diplomatic journey across Europe and the Middle East on Friday and is scheduled to land in Tel Aviv Wednesday afternoon, his office said in a statement.Officials at the US Embassy, Secret Service and Shin Bet [the entity’s Security Agency] have already begun to prepare for the lame-duck diplomat's visit to Psagot, according to Walla.Pompeo's first stop is in Europe where he will meet with French President Emmanuel Macron and Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, and then head over to Istanbul, Turkey and meet with the Ecumenical Patriarch of Constantinople, Bartholomew I.Pompeo will also make an appearance in Tbilisi, Georgia before meeting the “Israeli” entity’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in al-Quds [Jerusalem], where the two are expected to discuss the Abraham Accords, and "address Iran’s malign activities”.