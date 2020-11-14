0
Saturday 14 November 2020 - 03:50

Russia Says Current US Administration Still Mulling Proposal on New START Extension

Story Code : 897688
Russia Says Current US Administration Still Mulling Proposal on New START Extension
“We have given consent to some things, but we said this would be the last concession. Now the ball in their count. They are still discussing it, we still have not received any reply,” Nebenzia said in an interview with Sputnik.

While Russia agreed to the one-year extension, it said it would not accept any extra conditions, the diplomat recalled.

“With this administration [of US Incumbent President Donald Trump], we have almost approached the extension, even though a one-year extension instead of a five-year one. This issue is not over yet. We have started from afar. In the beginning they just wanted not to extend the agreement. However, we have almost approached the extension, at least for one year, which should give some cushion of time,” Nebenzia went on to say.

In mid-October, Russian President Vladimir Putin suggested extending the deal, which expires in February, by one year without any conditions and discuss all the arms control parameters during that year.

Moscow initially pushed for a five-year extension, envisioned in the deal, while Washington used to advocate abandoning the New START and signing a new deal instead, but then stated willingness to extend the treaty for one year and put forward certain conditions. The one-year extension was not the only US desire, Nebenzia recalled.
Comment


Featured Stories
Swedish Armed Forces Reveal Secret Drills With US
Swedish Armed Forces Reveal Secret Drills With US
Time for US’ ‘Maximum Pressure’ Policy is Over: Rouhani
Time for US’ ‘Maximum Pressure’ Policy is Over: Rouhani
13 November 2020
Amnesty: Scores of Civilians Killed in Massacre in Ethiopia’s Tigray
Amnesty: Scores of Civilians Killed in Massacre in Ethiopia’s Tigray
13 November 2020
Abu Dhabi, Tel Aviv Collaborating to Return Terrorists to Southern Syria
Abu Dhabi, Tel Aviv Collaborating to Return Terrorists to Southern Syria
13 November 2020
Iran Urges IAEA to Take ’Unbiased’ Stance on Saudi, ’Israeli’ Nuclear Activities
Iran Urges IAEA to Take ’Unbiased’ Stance on Saudi, ’Israeli’ Nuclear Activities
12 November 2020
Fearing a Biden Settlement Freeze, Tel Aviv Expedites Construction beyond Green Line
Fearing a Biden Settlement Freeze, Tel Aviv Expedites Construction beyond Green Line
12 November 2020
UN: Yemen on the Verge of Famine
UN: Yemen on the Verge of Famine
12 November 2020
’Dead Voters’ Took Part in US General Election!
’Dead Voters’ Took Part in US General Election!
12 November 2020
Sayyed Nasrallah: Border Demarcation State’s Responsibility, Trump’s Era the Worst in US History
Sayyed Nasrallah: Border Demarcation State’s Responsibility, Trump’s Era the Worst in US History
12 November 2020
Erdogan Says Turkey jointly with Russia to Monitor Ceasefire in Karabakh
Erdogan Says Turkey jointly with Russia to Monitor Ceasefire in Karabakh
11 November 2020
Israeli FM Says Bahraini Counterpart to Visit Zionist Entity ‘Soon’
Israeli FM Says Bahraini Counterpart to Visit Zionist Entity ‘Soon’
11 November 2020
Bahrain Prime Minister Sheikh Khalifa Dies Aged 84
Bahrain Prime Minister Sheikh Khalifa Dies Aged 84
11 November 2020
2 Killed in Military Helicopter Crash in Eastern Afghanistan: Gov
2 Killed in Military Helicopter Crash in Eastern Afghanistan: Gov't
11 November 2020