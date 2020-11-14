Iraqi DM to Visit Iran for Bilateral Talks

Islam Times - Iraqi Minister of Defense Juma Inad Saadoun will visit Islamic Republic of Iran on Saturday Nov. 14 at the head of a high-ranking delegation of military commanders.

The visit of Iraqi defense minister to the Islamic Republic of Iran came at the official invitation of Iranian Minister of Defense Brigadier General Amir Hatami, Mehr news agency reported.In addition to his talk with his Iranian counterpart, Iraqi defense minister will also meet and hold talks with high-ranking political and military officials of the country.Expansion and development of defense cooperation between Iran and Iraq has been cited as the main objective behind Iraqi defense minister’s visit to Iran.