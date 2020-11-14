0
Saturday 14 November 2020 - 08:27

New Wave of COVID-19 Hits US Secret Service

Story Code : 897748
New Wave of COVID-19 Hits US Secret Service
The Washington Post said that more than 130 Secret Service agents were infected by coronavirus or in quarantine due to contact with infected people.

The outbreak came after numerous agents traveled to campaign rallies with Trump where many officials and most of the attendees went unmasked.

It also follows several White House events in the past three weeks led by Trump, including an election night party November 3, where most of those present also did not wear masks.

Afterward a number of officials reported positive COVID-19 tests, including Trump's chief of staff Mark Meadows.

The New York Times said at least 30 uniformed Secret Service officers had tested positive in recent weeks in a "sustained" outbreak, and some 60 have been told to quarantine.

It was the latest of several waves of infection to hit the service since the pandemic struck the United States.

Several Secret Service agents were forced to self-quarantine after a Trump rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma in June.

The same happened again after a July speech to sheriffs in Tampa, Florida led to positive COVID-19 tests.

The service also had an outbreak at its training academy in Maryland.

Secret service has around 7,000 employees, including the uniformed agents who guard the White House and presidential events, and the storied civilian suit-wearing bodyguards who stay close to the president, vice president, president-elect and others, pledging to "take a bullet" for their charge.

Asked about the reports, Secret Service spokesperson Julie McMurray said they will not release any details on COVID-19 infections "for privacy and operational security reasons."
Comment


Featured Stories
Swedish Armed Forces Reveal Secret Drills With US
Swedish Armed Forces Reveal Secret Drills With US
Time for US’ ‘Maximum Pressure’ Policy is Over: Rouhani
Time for US’ ‘Maximum Pressure’ Policy is Over: Rouhani
13 November 2020
Amnesty: Scores of Civilians Killed in Massacre in Ethiopia’s Tigray
Amnesty: Scores of Civilians Killed in Massacre in Ethiopia’s Tigray
13 November 2020
Abu Dhabi, Tel Aviv Collaborating to Return Terrorists to Southern Syria
Abu Dhabi, Tel Aviv Collaborating to Return Terrorists to Southern Syria
13 November 2020
Iran Urges IAEA to Take ’Unbiased’ Stance on Saudi, ’Israeli’ Nuclear Activities
Iran Urges IAEA to Take ’Unbiased’ Stance on Saudi, ’Israeli’ Nuclear Activities
12 November 2020
Fearing a Biden Settlement Freeze, Tel Aviv Expedites Construction beyond Green Line
Fearing a Biden Settlement Freeze, Tel Aviv Expedites Construction beyond Green Line
12 November 2020
UN: Yemen on the Verge of Famine
UN: Yemen on the Verge of Famine
12 November 2020
’Dead Voters’ Took Part in US General Election!
’Dead Voters’ Took Part in US General Election!
12 November 2020
Sayyed Nasrallah: Border Demarcation State’s Responsibility, Trump’s Era the Worst in US History
Sayyed Nasrallah: Border Demarcation State’s Responsibility, Trump’s Era the Worst in US History
12 November 2020
Erdogan Says Turkey jointly with Russia to Monitor Ceasefire in Karabakh
Erdogan Says Turkey jointly with Russia to Monitor Ceasefire in Karabakh
11 November 2020
Israeli FM Says Bahraini Counterpart to Visit Zionist Entity ‘Soon’
Israeli FM Says Bahraini Counterpart to Visit Zionist Entity ‘Soon’
11 November 2020
Bahrain Prime Minister Sheikh Khalifa Dies Aged 84
Bahrain Prime Minister Sheikh Khalifa Dies Aged 84
11 November 2020
2 Killed in Military Helicopter Crash in Eastern Afghanistan: Gov
2 Killed in Military Helicopter Crash in Eastern Afghanistan: Gov't
11 November 2020