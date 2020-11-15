Civil Defense Controls Pipeline Fire North Lebanon

Islam Times - Civil Defense teams and the Lebanese Army Saturday controlled a large fire that broke out in Akkar, North Lebanon, the previous night after unidentified persons punctured several holes in the Kirkuk-Tripoli oil pipeline.

State-run National News Agency [NNA] reported that leaked oil from the pipeline – which runs from Iraq to Lebanon – ignited on fire. As oil is still leaking from the pipelines, “the fear remains of the outbreak of new fires,” NNA reported.While the motives of the incident are yet unknown, previous pipeline attacks have aimed to extract oil, refine it manually and sell it on the black market.The NNA reported in January that unidentified individuals had “deliberately punctured the Iraqi fuel transport pipeline that crosses the bordering town of Abboudieh reaching Beddawi refinery with the aim of stealing fuel.”