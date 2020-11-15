Civil Defense Controls Pipeline Fire North Lebanon
Story Code : 897928
State-run National News Agency [NNA] reported that leaked oil from the pipeline – which runs from Iraq to Lebanon – ignited on fire. As oil is still leaking from the pipelines, “the fear remains of the outbreak of new fires,” NNA reported.
While the motives of the incident are yet unknown, previous pipeline attacks have aimed to extract oil, refine it manually and sell it on the black market.
The NNA reported in January that unidentified individuals had “deliberately punctured the Iraqi fuel transport pipeline that crosses the bordering town of Abboudieh reaching Beddawi refinery with the aim of stealing fuel.”