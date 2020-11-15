Biden Wins Georgia, Cements US Election Victory

Islam Times - US President-elect Joe Biden solidified his election victory on Friday when he won the state of Georgia as President Donald Trump said "time will tell" if another administration takes office soon, the closest he has come to acknowledging that Biden could succeed him.

Edison Research, which made the Georgia call, also projected that North Carolina, the only other battleground state with an outstanding vote count, would go to Trump, finalizing the electoral vote tally at 306 for Biden to 232 for Trump.The numbers gave Biden, a Democrat, a resounding defeat over Trump in the Electoral College, equal to the 306 votes Trump, a Republican, won to defeat Hillary Clinton, a 2016 victory that Trump called a "landslide."Trump, a Republican, has claimed without evidence that he was cheated by widespread election fraud and has refused to concede. State election officials report no serious irregularities, and several of his legal challenges have failed in court.While Trump had yet to concede, Biden officials reiterated they were moving ahead with transition efforts regardless.Although the national popular vote does not determine the election outcome, Biden was ahead by more than 5.3 million votes, or 3.4 percentage points. His share of the popular vote, at 50.8%, was slightly higher than Ronald Reagan's share of the vote in 1980 when he defeated Jimmy Carter.To win a second term, Trump would need to overturn Biden's lead in at least three states, but he has so far failed to produce evidence that he could do so in any of them. States face a December 8 "safe harbor" deadline to certify their elections and choose electors for the Electoral College, which will officially select the new president on December 14.Biden's legal team in Georgia said on Friday they do not expect a hand recount of votes in the state to change the results there.