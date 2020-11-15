0
Sunday 15 November 2020 - 08:06

US-Saudi Aggression Causes Yemen’s Fish Sector $9bln Losses

Story Code : 897933
US-Saudi Aggression Causes Yemen’s Fish Sector $9bln Losses
Minister Mohammad Al-Zubairi told U-news Agency that the aggression kidnapped Yemeni fishermen while they were working in Yemeni territorial waters and took them to prisons in Saudi Arabia, Sudan and Eritrea.

The Yemeni minister explained that the aggression allows giant ships to unfairly wash away fish in the Yemeni territorial waters, in addition to destroying coral reefs and areas where shrimp species and marine life grow, moreover, large ships dump their waste into the sea.

Earlier Friday, the Ministry of Fisheries condemned the systematic looting of fish wealth by the countries of the Saudi-Emirati aggression, in the Arab Sea and the Socotra Archipelago.

It pointed out that the countries of aggression prevented fishermen in Socotra Archipelago from fishing, while US-Zionist-Saudi-Emirati vessels tampered with fish wealth and destroyed marine life along the coastal line on Socotra and the Arab Sea.

The Ministry of Fisheries urged the international community to work to stop tampering and destroying fish wealth.
