Sunday 15 November 2020 - 08:07

Government Says Airports Near Ethiopia’s Tigray State Attacked with Rockets

One of the rockets hit the airport in Gondar and partially damaged it late on Friday, said Awoke Worku, spokesperson for Gondar central zone, while a second one fired simultaneously landed just outside of the airport at Bahir Dar.

The government blamed the ruling party in Tigray, the Tigray People’s Liberation Front [TPLF].

“The TPLF junta is utilizing the last of the weaponry within its arsenals,” the government’s emergency task force wrote on Twitter.

Debretsion Gebremichael, chairman of the TPLF and the state’s president, said the airports were legitimate targets.

“Any airport used to attack Tigray will be a legitimate target, not cities of Amhara,” he told Reuters in a text message.

Hundreds of people have been killed in the 11-day-old war. The country’s Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed sent the national defense force on an offensive against local troops in Tigray last week, after accusing them of attacking federal troops.

An Ethiopian Airlines worker who did not wish to be identified said flights to both Gondar and Bahir Dar airports had been cancelled after the attacks.

The Amhara regional state’s forces have been fighting alongside their federal counterparts against Tigray’s fighters.

The United Nations, the African Union and others are concerned that the fighting could spread to other parts of Ethiopia, Africa’s second most populous country, and destabilize the wider Horn of Africa region.

More than 14,500 people have fled into neighboring Sudan, with the speed of new arrivals “overwhelming the current capacity to provide aid”, the UN refugee agency said on Friday.

Ethiopia’s Human Rights Commission, appointed by the government but independent, said it was sending a team of investigators to the town of Mai Kadra in Tigray, where Amnesty International this week reported what it said was evidence of mass killings.

The commission will investigate any human rights violations in the conflict, it said in a statement.
