Sunday 15 November 2020 - 09:04

Thousands of Yemeni Civilians Displaced Due to Escalating US-Saudi Raids on Marib

Story Code : 897944
The officials said in a statement that more than 1500 raids were recorded in the past months, which caused great damage to private and public facilities and properties.

The statement indicated that the last crime of the US-Saudi aggression targeted a gas locomotive, killing its driver, in a dangerous indicator of the aggression's attempt to target everything including civilians.

Yemeni officials called on humanitarian and international organizations to provide relief to the displaced and affected families, and alleviate their severe suffering in light of the escalation of aggression and the beginning of the winter season.

They also called on the Coordinator for Humanitarian Affairs in Yemen and the United Nations envoy to put pressure on the coalition of aggression to stop targeting populated villages, markets and public roads, as striking civilian targets violates international laws and humanitarian norms.
