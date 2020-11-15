Top Iranian, Iraqi Commanders Discuss Regional Security, War on Terror

Islam Times - Senior military commanders from Iran and Iraq weighed plans for cooperation between the two Muslim neighbors in ensuring regional security and in the fight against terrorism.

Defense Minister of Iraq Lt. General Juma Anad Saadoun, who is heading a high-ranking delegation of Iraqi military commander in a visit to Tehran, met with Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Hossein Baqeri on Sunday morning.The main purpose of the meeting was to expand defense and military cooperation between Iran and Iraq.The two generals discussed a range of issues in the gathering, including the fight against terrorism, ensuring security in the region, and plans to prevent regional instability.The Iraqi defense minister voiced his country’s willingness to take advantage of Iran’s valuable military experiences and its technological capabilities in the defense sphere.Saadoun has visited Iran at the formal invitation of his Iranian counterpart Brigadier General Amir Hatami.In a meeting with the Iraqi general on Saturday, General Hatami said the Iranian Defense Ministry has developed great potential and infrastructures under the cruel foreign sanctions and is prepared to strengthen Iraq’s defense power and meet the needs of Iraqi armed forces.