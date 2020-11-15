0
Sunday 15 November 2020 - 11:19

Family of Yemen’s Martyr Hasan Zayd Thanks Sayyed Nasrallah for His Condolences: A Source of Pride

Martyr Zayd, who was Minister of Youth and Sports and Secretary General of Al-Haq Party, was assassinated on October 27 by a group of Saudi-led mercenaries  in Sanaa.

The Yemeni Interior Ministry said the mercenaries attacked his car which was being driven which was being driven by his daughter. adding that the martyr Zayd succumbed to his wounds in the Yemeni-German hospital and that his daughter was injured.

Al-Manar correspondent in Yemen visited the residence of the martyr as well as the hospital where his injured daughter, Salwa, is being medicated.

As the rest of the martyr’s family members, Salwa Zayd thanked Sayyed Nasrallah for condoling them over the martyrdom of her father, stressing it is a source of pride.

During his latest speech on Martyr Day, Sayyed Nasrallah extended condolences to all the Yemenis, in general, and martyr Zayd’s family, in particular.
