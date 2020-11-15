0
Sunday 15 November 2020 - 12:11

Israeli Occupation Forces Fire Live Bullets, Flare Bombs Near Lebanon Border

UNIFIL Command was notified by the Zionist enemy about the infiltration attempt, according to media reports which added that international force then informed the Lebanese army about the details of the incident.

Later on, NNA reported that the infiltrator is a Lebanese citizen and descends from Al-Khiam village, noting suffers from a mental disorder,

NNA added that the enemy forces interrogated the infiltrator after arresting him.
