Monday 16 November 2020 - 07:19

IRGC Eyes Naval Cooperation with Iraq

IRGC Eyes Naval Cooperation with Iraq
In a Sunday meeting in Tehran, Iraqi Navy Commander Rear Admiral Ahmed Jassim al-Ma'arij and Commander of the IRGC Navy Rear Admiral Ali Reza Tangsiri discussed the regional developments and ways for closer cooperation in ensuring sustainable security in the region. 

Hailing the results of military cooperation between Iran and Iraq in the war against Takfiri terrorism and the hegemonic policies of extra-regional powers, the Iranian general said, “We are prepared to strengthen the existing defense and security capabilities in this field and are ready for any cooperation with the Iraqi Navy in the military affairs.”

For his part, the Iraqi commander welcomed stronger military collaboration with Iran.

Ma'arij also noted that a comparison with the European countries indicates that Iran is catching up with their military technology and is known as an advanced country in the military industries.

Iranian and Iraqi military officials have held several meetings in recent days as Defense Minister of Iraq Lt. General Juma Anad Saadoun has visited Tehran with a ranking delegation.

In a meeting with his Iraqi counterpart on Saturday, Defense Minister of Iran Brigadier General Amir Hatami expressed the Islamic Republic’s readiness to strengthen Iraq’s defense power and supply its demands for military equipment.
 
