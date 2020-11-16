0
Monday 16 November 2020 - 10:18

Iran Will Certainly Avenge Killing of General Suleimnai: IRGC Chief

In a meeting with Defense Minister of Iraq Lt. General Juma Anad Saadoun, held in Tehran on Sunday, the IRGC commander pledged that Iran will certainly take revenge against the killers of General Suleimani “in the field”.

The revenge for the blood of General Suleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis is separate from the ongoing legal procedures, he added, expressing confidence that Iraqis also seek revenge for those martyrs.

The IRGC commander also stressed the need for the expulsion of American military forces from Iraq under a law passed by the Iraqi parliament, according to Tasnim news agency.

The Iraqi minister, for his part, praised Iran for supporting his country in the fight against Daesh Takfiri terrorists.

Saadoun said he has visited Tehran to weigh plans for the enhancement of bilateral ties and fulfill the Iraqi army’s needs with the help of Iran.

On January 3, a US drone strike near Baghdad International Airport assassinated General Suleimani, former commander of the Quds Force of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps. The attack also killed Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the second-in-command of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) anti-terror group, along with several others.
