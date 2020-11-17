0
Tuesday 17 November 2020

Pakistan’s Capital Blocked Off Over Anti-France Protest

Story Code : 898260
A rally in the neighboring city of Rawalpindi which attracted up to 5,000 people on Sunday spilled over into Monday, with around a thousand protesters gathered at the roadblock preventing them from entering the capital.

Commuters faced lengthy delays on alternative routes into the city.

Mobile phone services were restored around lunchtime on Monday, after being suspended for more than 24 hours to prevent rally organizers from coordinating with each other.

Pakistan has seen small and scattered protests over the past few weeks in response to French President Emmanuel Macron's recent remarks on Islam.

Macron spoke out after an extremist beheaded a teacher near Paris after he showed cartoons of the Prophet Mohammed [PBUH] during a class on free speech. He said the teacher "was killed because Islamists want our future".

The French president’s comments triggered anger across the Muslim world, with tens of thousands in Pakistan, neighboring Iran and other Muslim countries in South Asia flooding the streets and organizing anti-French boycotts.

Pakistan has lodged a complaint with France over what it called a "systematic Islamophobic campaign" in the European nation.

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has accused the French president of attacking the Muslim faith and urged Islamic countries to work together to counter what he called growing repression in Europe.

Sunday's march was organized by hardline cleric Khadim Hussain Rizvi, whose party, Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan [TLP], is known for violent protests over the issue.

In 2018, the country was paralyzed by TLP rallies following the acquittal of Christian woman Asia Bibi, who had been accused of disrespecting the Prophet Mohammed [PBUH].
