Tuesday 17 November 2020 - 06:48

Fantasy or Pre-Normalization? Saudi Lawyer Claims Al-Aqsa Mosque’s True Location ‘Is Not in Al-Quds!’

Writing for the Saudi news outlet Okaz, Osama Yamani alleged that the holy mosque - which is one of the world's most ancient permanent Islamic buildings, having been completed in 705 CE - is actually located in al-Ju'ranah, near Mecca in Saudi Arabia, as cited by the Hebrew newspaper, ‘Israel’ Hayom.

He then argued that the centuries-long confusion stems from the fact that history books have mistakenly located al-Aqsa in occupied al-Quds.

"Al-Quds is not al-Aqsa. Similarly, al-Quds is a city, and al-Aqsa is a mosque," he claimed.

Such controversial and baseless comments, meanwhile, stirred a wave of condemnations by social media users who mostly considered they aim at pushing for normalization with the ‘Israeli’ occupation entity.
