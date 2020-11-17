0
Tuesday 17 November 2020 - 06:54

Armenia PM Says He Bears Main Responsibility for Karabakh Situation

Story Code : 898275
Armenia PM Says He Bears Main Responsibility for Karabakh Situation
"Of course, I understand that I am the main person responsible for this situation," Pashinyan said.

As a result of military operations in Nagorno-Karabakh, control of several districts in the unrecognized republic will pass over to Azerbaijan.

The Armenian armed forces suffered a defeat in Nagorno-Karabakh because they fought not only with the army of Azerbaijan but also with the Turkish forces and mercenary terrorists from the Middle East, Pashinyan claimed.

"Following the results of the July battles (in northeastern Armenia), it became clear that we were ready for the war with the army of Azerbaijan. However, the war with Azerbaijan, Turkey and terrorists was the main cause of our failure," he claimed, TASS reported.

Several hundred Armenian soldiers and officers are missing as a result of combat operations in Nagorno-Karabakh, Pashinyan said.

"We have several hundred soldiers missing since the beginning of the war," the Armenian premier said.

The army of the unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic will keep its status after the signing of the trilateral ceasefire agreement, Pashinyan said.

"The defense army of Artsakh (the unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic) remains the Artsakh defense army. It will keep its status and must develop. The army is a guarantor of the sovereignty of Artsakh," the Armenian prime minister said.

On November 9, Russian President Vladimir Putin, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan signed a joint statement on a full ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh, starting from November 10. Under the peace deal, the Azerbaijani and Armenian forces will remain at their current positions while Russian peacekeepers would be deployed to the region.

Armenia’s Defense Ministry and General Staff announced on November 10 that the country’s armed forces would honor the accords and urged the people to refrain from actions destabilizing the situation in the country.

Renewed clashes between Azerbaijan and Armenia erupted on September 27, with intense battles raging in the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh. The area experienced flare-ups of violence in the summer of 2014, in April 2016 and this past July. Azerbaijan and Armenia imposed martial law and launched mobilization efforts. Both parties to the conflict reported numerous casualties, among their civilians.

The conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh, a disputed territory that had been part of Azerbaijan before the Soviet Union break-up, but primarily populated by ethnic Armenians, broke out in February 1988 after the Nagorno-Karabakh Autonomous Region announced its withdrawal from the Azerbaijan Soviet Socialist Republic.

In 1992-1994, tensions boiled over and exploded into large-scale military action for control over the enclave and seven adjacent territories after Azerbaijan lost control of them. Talks on the Nagorno-Karabakh settlement have been ongoing since 1992 under the OSCE Minsk Group, led by its three co-chairs - Russia, France and the United States.
Comment


Featured Stories
Two Israelis Arrested in Dubai for Taking Photos at Govt. Facility
Two Israelis Arrested in Dubai for Taking Photos at Govt. Facility
Turkish Presidency Reportedly Submits Motion on Sending Troops to Azerbaijan
Turkish Presidency Reportedly Submits Motion on Sending Troops to Azerbaijan
16 November 2020
Iran Will Certainly Avenge Killing of General Suleimnai: IRGC Chief
Iran Will Certainly Avenge Killing of General Suleimnai: IRGC Chief
16 November 2020
State Media: Syrian FM Walid Al-Moallem Dies at the Age of 79
State Media: Syrian FM Walid Al-Moallem Dies at the Age of 79
16 November 2020
Israeli Occupation Forces Fire Live Bullets, Flare Bombs Near Lebanon Border
Israeli Occupation Forces Fire Live Bullets, Flare Bombs Near Lebanon Border
15 November 2020
Top Iranian, Iraqi Commanders Discuss Regional Security, War on Terror
Top Iranian, Iraqi Commanders Discuss Regional Security, War on Terror
15 November 2020
Pentagon Adviser: Pompeo, Bolton Made Rich By ‘Israeli’ Lobby
Pentagon Adviser: Pompeo, Bolton Made Rich By ‘Israeli’ Lobby
15 November 2020
Pakistan’s Khan Says under Pressure to Recognize ‘Israel’
Pakistan’s Khan Says under Pressure to Recognize ‘Israel’
15 November 2020
G77, China Call for JCPOA Preservation, Immediate Removal of Iran Bans
G77, China Call for JCPOA Preservation, Immediate Removal of Iran Bans
14 November 2020
Twelve Individuals Charged with Plot to Attack Mosques, Kill Muslims In Germany
Twelve Individuals Charged with Plot to Attack Mosques, Kill Muslims In Germany
14 November 2020
Trump Says He Won’t Send Vaccine to New York Unless Governor Approves
Trump Says He Won’t Send Vaccine to New York Unless Governor Approves
14 November 2020
Niamey Engaged in Secret Talks to Forge Full Ties with Tel Aviv
Niamey Engaged in Secret Talks to Forge Full Ties with Tel Aviv
14 November 2020
Swedish Armed Forces Reveal Secret Drills With US
Swedish Armed Forces Reveal Secret Drills With US
13 November 2020