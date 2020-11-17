Germany’s Decision to Halt Arms Sales to Saudi over Yemen War Irks Jubeir

"The idea that weapon sales were stopped to Saudi Arabia because of the Yemen war I think is illogical," the minister said, according to DPA.
"We can buy weapons from a number of countries, and we do so. Saying we're not going to sell weapons to Saudi Arabia, doesn't make a difference to us."
German Chancellor Angela Merkel's coalition stopped arms sales to Saudi in March 2018 over the Saudi-led war on Yemen.
Prior to the ruling, Germany exported €254 million ($300 million) to Saudi in 2017.
The Saudi-led coalition invaded Yemen in 2015. Since then, over 100,000 people have been killed, according to the US-based Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project (ACLED).