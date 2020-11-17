Germany’s Decision to Halt Arms Sales to Saudi over Yemen War Irks Jubeir

Islam Times - Saudi Foreign Minister of State Adel Al-Jubeir slammed Germany over its ban on arms sales to the kingdom due to its involvement in the ongoing deadly war on Yemen.

"The idea that weapon sales were stopped to Saudi Arabia because of the Yemen war I think is illogical," the minister said, according to DPA."We can buy weapons from a number of countries, and we do so. Saying we're not going to sell weapons to Saudi Arabia, doesn't make a difference to us."German Chancellor Angela Merkel's coalition stopped arms sales to Saudi in March 2018 over the Saudi-led war on Yemen.Prior to the ruling, Germany exported €254 million ($300 million) to Saudi in 2017.The Saudi-led coalition invaded Yemen in 2015. Since then, over 100,000 people have been killed, according to the US-based Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project (ACLED).