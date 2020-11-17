0
Tuesday 17 November 2020 - 12:14

Trump Reportedly Asked for His Options to Attack Iran Nuclear Sites Last Week

Story Code : 898346
Trump Reportedly Asked for His Options to Attack Iran Nuclear Sites Last Week
“A range of senior advisers dissuaded the president from moving ahead with a military strike,” The New York Times reported Monday as the president was still refusing to accept the outcome of the 2020 presidential election.

Vice president Mike Pence, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and others reportedly told the outgoing president that such action could spiral out of control.

White House officials have not yet responded to the report.

Iran has time and again maintained that its nuclear program is peaceful.

Trump has unilaterally withdrawn Washington from the internationally back nuclear deal with Tehran and reimposed sanctions.

The Islamic Republic has asserted that it stands ready to defend its interests in the face of any US aggression.

The Times report further read: “A strike on Iran may not play well to his base, which is largely opposed to a deeper American conflict in the Middle East, but it could poison relations with Tehran so that it would be much harder for President-elect Joseph R. Biden Jr. to revive the 2015 Iran nuclear accord, as he has promised to do.”
Comment


Featured Stories
Two Israelis Arrested in Dubai for Taking Photos at Govt. Facility
Two Israelis Arrested in Dubai for Taking Photos at Govt. Facility
Turkish Presidency Reportedly Submits Motion on Sending Troops to Azerbaijan
Turkish Presidency Reportedly Submits Motion on Sending Troops to Azerbaijan
16 November 2020
Iran Will Certainly Avenge Killing of General Suleimnai: IRGC Chief
Iran Will Certainly Avenge Killing of General Suleimnai: IRGC Chief
16 November 2020
State Media: Syrian FM Walid Al-Moallem Dies at the Age of 79
State Media: Syrian FM Walid Al-Moallem Dies at the Age of 79
16 November 2020
Israeli Occupation Forces Fire Live Bullets, Flare Bombs Near Lebanon Border
Israeli Occupation Forces Fire Live Bullets, Flare Bombs Near Lebanon Border
15 November 2020
Top Iranian, Iraqi Commanders Discuss Regional Security, War on Terror
Top Iranian, Iraqi Commanders Discuss Regional Security, War on Terror
15 November 2020
Pentagon Adviser: Pompeo, Bolton Made Rich By ‘Israeli’ Lobby
Pentagon Adviser: Pompeo, Bolton Made Rich By ‘Israeli’ Lobby
15 November 2020
Pakistan’s Khan Says under Pressure to Recognize ‘Israel’
Pakistan’s Khan Says under Pressure to Recognize ‘Israel’
15 November 2020
G77, China Call for JCPOA Preservation, Immediate Removal of Iran Bans
G77, China Call for JCPOA Preservation, Immediate Removal of Iran Bans
14 November 2020
Twelve Individuals Charged with Plot to Attack Mosques, Kill Muslims In Germany
Twelve Individuals Charged with Plot to Attack Mosques, Kill Muslims In Germany
14 November 2020
Trump Says He Won’t Send Vaccine to New York Unless Governor Approves
Trump Says He Won’t Send Vaccine to New York Unless Governor Approves
14 November 2020
Niamey Engaged in Secret Talks to Forge Full Ties with Tel Aviv
Niamey Engaged in Secret Talks to Forge Full Ties with Tel Aviv
14 November 2020
Swedish Armed Forces Reveal Secret Drills With US
Swedish Armed Forces Reveal Secret Drills With US
13 November 2020