Tuesday 17 November 2020 - 12:16

Zionist Entity: Two Killed in Explosion at Ashdod Factory

Ynet news site reported that the two killed were workers, noting that one was a Palestinian from the West Bank while the second man was a Turkish citizen.

Walla news site reported that an initial investigation by occupation police determined the blast occurred while workers were welding a gas tank.

The injured were taken to Assuta Ashdod Medical Center and were said to be in moderate to serious condition. One was taken by ambulance and the second was hospitalized after arriving at the medical center by car, according to Time of Israel.
Source : Israeli Media
