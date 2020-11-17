Venezuela Backs Palestinians' Right to Establish Independent State

Islam Times - Venezuela will continue to support the Palestinian people and their right to "self-determination and the establishment of their independent Palestinian state," President Nicolas Maduro said.

Maduro's Monday remarks came in a congratulatory telegram which he sent to the Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on the occasion of the 32nd anniversary of Palestine's Declaration of Independence Day, the Middle East Monitor reported.The Venezuelan leader hailed the "struggle of the Palestinian people and their leadership," stressing that his country rejects the "Israeli violations against the Palestinians."