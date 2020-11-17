Israelis Harass EU Envoys at Illegal Settlement Site

Islam Times - Israeli protesters heckled a group of European diplomats who were visiting the site of a planned illegal settlement expansion in occupied East Jerusalem Al-Quds.

The diplomats went to Givat Hamatos in East Jerusalem Al-Quds to voice their opposition a day after Israeli authorities announced tenders for more than 1,200 new homes.The new construction would further sever East Jerusalem Al-Quds from the occupied Palestinian town of Bethlehem and the southern West Bank.European Union Heads of Mission and like-minded countries pay an urgent visit to Givat Hamatos site. The EU has repeatedly called on Israel to end all settlement activity and to dismantle outposts erected since March 2001.The diplomats were met by around 50 right-wing protesters who waved Israeli flags and chanted "EU, shame on you!"The protesters chanted so loudly that members of the delegation were unable to deliver public statements and had to relocate to another part of the city, TRT reported.Sven Kuhn von Burgsdorf, the EU representative to the Palestinian territories, said the planned settlement expansion "gives some observers the impression" that Israel is trying to create "facts on the ground" before US President-elect Joe Biden assumes office in January."It’s very important to demonstrate unity in the international community that any such project, any such construction, which is illegal under international law, cannot go forward," he said.