Hezbollah: Al-Moallem Defended Syria Unity, Palestinian Cause

Islam Times - Hezbollah on Monday offered condolences on the demise of Syrian Foreign Minister Walid Al-Moallem.

In a statement, Hezbollah’s Media Relations Office praised the veteran diplomat who defended Syria and Palestinian cause.“Hezbollah offers condolences to President Bashar Al-Assad and the Syrian people on the passing of Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Walid Al-Moallem,” the statement said.It extended “deepest condolences” to his family, asking Allah to grant him mercy.“Syria has lost a great man who defended its unity and stability,” the statement said, adding that the Syrian diplomat had served the Arab and Islamic affairs throughout years.“He was a good supporter of the Palestinian cause and the resistance in Lebanon. He stood by Lebanese people in different crises.”