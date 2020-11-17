COVID-Positive Palestinian Prisoners in “Israeli” Jails Exceed 100

Islam Times - The “Israeli” entity’s so-called Prisons Administration informed Palestinian prisoners in Gilboa prison that a prisoner in section (1) has contracted coronavirus.

The Palestinian Prisoners’ Club [PPC] stated that anxiety among prisoners is escalating, with new cases continuing to be recorded, 15 days after the spread of COVID-19 in the prison was detected.The PPC pointed out that the majority of the COVID-positive prisoners are in section (3) of "Gilboa" prison, while other prisoners who had contracted COVID-19 were transferred to Raymond prison. Four prisoners were transferred to Ramleh prison to be isolated, while five others were transferred to Silmon prison. These 5 prisoners had been in contact with the prisoner who tested positive today.The approximately 360 prisoners held by the "Israeli" entity in Gilboa prison face difficult and dangerous conditions, and are concerned about their fate and their lives, especially those who are sick.The Palestinian organization urged the authorities to take action and seriously put pressure on the “Israeli” entity, in order to ensure the provision of the necessary preventive measures for them, as the prisoners are forced to buy most of their needs at their own expense, including masks and cleaning materials.It is noteworthy that the number of prisoners who have contracted coronavirus since November 2 has exceeded 100. A case was recorded yesterday in Ofer prison, in addition to another case today in Gilboa prison.The PPC held the entity’s Prisons Administration fully responsible for the prisoners’ lives, considering that the continued spread of the epidemic inside prisons, which is a fertile environment for the spread of COVID-19, foreshadows a catastrophe, especially with the lack of necessary preventive measures and the Prisons Administration’s continued use of the epidemic as a tool of abuse against prisoners.Hence, the PPC called on international human rights institutions, led by the United Nations and the World Health Organization, to pressure the “Israeli” entity to release the sick and elderly prisoners, to stop the daily arrests, to allow the existence of a neutral medical committee to supervise the prisoners' health and to ensure the provision of the necessary preventive measures inside the prisoners' sections.