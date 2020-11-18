0
Wednesday 18 November 2020 - 07:23

Syria’s Air Defense Thwarts Israeli Aggression on Damascus

Story Code : 898496
Syria’s Air Defense Thwarts Israeli Aggression on Damascus
Syria’s state news agency SANA reported early on Wednesday that the air defense units of the Syrian army had successfully intercepted the aggression from the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights over Damascus' airspace.

There were no official reports of damage or casualties, however, a Syrian military source said that the assault had led to the martyrdom of three soldiers and the injury of another.

Israeli military confirmed in a rare statement that it had launched airstrikes on Syrian targets inside the Arab country.

Israel frequently targets military positions inside Syria, especially those of the resistance movement Hezbollah which has played a key role in helping the Syrian army in its fight against foreign-backed terrorists.
