0
Wednesday 18 November 2020 - 09:16

At least 41 People Injured in Bangkok Protests

Story Code : 898525
At least 41 People Injured in Bangkok Protests
A police officer was among the injured, the city’s Erawan Emergency Medical Centre said, with a dozen people affected by tear gas and five reportedly sustaining gunshot wounds, RT reported.

Thousands of people faced off with police in the Thai capital on Tuesday for the latest round of protests, as they demanded the removal of Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha and for the expansive powers of King Maha Vajiralongkorn to be limited. The protests have been running since July, and Tuesday’s unrest also involved scuffles between those pushing for reform and counter-protesting royalists.

Officers fired a water cannon at some demonstrators who had cut through razor-wire barricades and reportedly taken a water cannon truck stationed outside parliament, where MPs were discussing changes to the constitution, which may affect the role of the monarchy.

Fighting between yellow-shirted royalists and protesters from the youth-led pro-reform movement was also reported, with social media videos appearing to show scuffles near a footbridge and people hurling rocks.

Unverified videos posted to social media appeared to show bullet casings on the ground and live rounds being fired. As well as demonstrators with gunshot wounds.

Deputy Commander of the Royal Thai Army Piya Tavichai denied that the authorities had deployed any live rounds at the protests, and said only rubber bullets had been used, in order to disperse crowds.
Comment


Featured Stories
Two Israelis Arrested in Dubai for Taking Photos at Govt. Facility
Two Israelis Arrested in Dubai for Taking Photos at Govt. Facility
Turkish Presidency Reportedly Submits Motion on Sending Troops to Azerbaijan
Turkish Presidency Reportedly Submits Motion on Sending Troops to Azerbaijan
16 November 2020
Iran Will Certainly Avenge Killing of General Suleimnai: IRGC Chief
Iran Will Certainly Avenge Killing of General Suleimnai: IRGC Chief
16 November 2020
State Media: Syrian FM Walid Al-Moallem Dies at the Age of 79
State Media: Syrian FM Walid Al-Moallem Dies at the Age of 79
16 November 2020
Israeli Occupation Forces Fire Live Bullets, Flare Bombs Near Lebanon Border
Israeli Occupation Forces Fire Live Bullets, Flare Bombs Near Lebanon Border
15 November 2020
Top Iranian, Iraqi Commanders Discuss Regional Security, War on Terror
Top Iranian, Iraqi Commanders Discuss Regional Security, War on Terror
15 November 2020
Pentagon Adviser: Pompeo, Bolton Made Rich By ‘Israeli’ Lobby
Pentagon Adviser: Pompeo, Bolton Made Rich By ‘Israeli’ Lobby
15 November 2020
Pakistan’s Khan Says under Pressure to Recognize ‘Israel’
Pakistan’s Khan Says under Pressure to Recognize ‘Israel’
15 November 2020
G77, China Call for JCPOA Preservation, Immediate Removal of Iran Bans
G77, China Call for JCPOA Preservation, Immediate Removal of Iran Bans
14 November 2020
Twelve Individuals Charged with Plot to Attack Mosques, Kill Muslims In Germany
Twelve Individuals Charged with Plot to Attack Mosques, Kill Muslims In Germany
14 November 2020
Trump Says He Won’t Send Vaccine to New York Unless Governor Approves
Trump Says He Won’t Send Vaccine to New York Unless Governor Approves
14 November 2020
Niamey Engaged in Secret Talks to Forge Full Ties with Tel Aviv
Niamey Engaged in Secret Talks to Forge Full Ties with Tel Aviv
14 November 2020
Swedish Armed Forces Reveal Secret Drills With US
Swedish Armed Forces Reveal Secret Drills With US
13 November 2020