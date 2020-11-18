At least 41 People Injured in Bangkok Protests

Islam Times - At least 41 people were injured in Bangkok, as protests pushing for constitutional reforms escalated in the Thai capital on Tuesday.

A police officer was among the injured, the city’s Erawan Emergency Medical Centre said, with a dozen people affected by tear gas and five reportedly sustaining gunshot wounds, RT reported.Thousands of people faced off with police in the Thai capital on Tuesday for the latest round of protests, as they demanded the removal of Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha and for the expansive powers of King Maha Vajiralongkorn to be limited. The protests have been running since July, and Tuesday’s unrest also involved scuffles between those pushing for reform and counter-protesting royalists.Officers fired a water cannon at some demonstrators who had cut through razor-wire barricades and reportedly taken a water cannon truck stationed outside parliament, where MPs were discussing changes to the constitution, which may affect the role of the monarchy.Fighting between yellow-shirted royalists and protesters from the youth-led pro-reform movement was also reported, with social media videos appearing to show scuffles near a footbridge and people hurling rocks.Unverified videos posted to social media appeared to show bullet casings on the ground and live rounds being fired. As well as demonstrators with gunshot wounds.Deputy Commander of the Royal Thai Army Piya Tavichai denied that the authorities had deployed any live rounds at the protests, and said only rubber bullets had been used, in order to disperse crowds.