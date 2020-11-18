0
Wednesday 18 November 2020 - 10:16

Trump’s Fight to Overturn Election Faces Key Test in Pennsylvania Court

Story Code : 898543
Trump’s Fight to Overturn Election Faces Key Test in Pennsylvania Court
US District Judge Matthew Brann, who sits in Williamsport, will hear arguments in a lawsuit the Trump campaign brought on November 9 that seeks to halt the state's top election official from certifying Biden, a Democrat, as the winner.

The campaign and Trump supporters have filed a flurry of lawsuits in multiple states challenging the November 3 election but have yet to overturn any votes. Pennsylvania has been a fixture of those efforts and any hope of reversing the election hangs on outcome in the state.

The Trump campaign, after narrowing the scope of the case, is focusing on a claim that voters were improperly allowed to fix ballots rejected because of technical errors like a missing "secrecy envelope."

Pennsylvania Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar is due to certify the election results on November 23, meaning Brann is expected to rule quickly.

On Monday, three lawyers representing the Trump campaign asked to withdraw from the case, saying the campaign had consented but offering little explanation. Brann allowed two of three to drop out of the case.

A new lawyer hired on Monday, Marc Scaringi, asked Brann to postpone the hearing so he could prepare, but the judge denied the request.

Biden clinched the election with his victory in Pennsylvania, putting him over the 270 electoral votes needed to win. Edison Research said on Friday Biden had won 306 Electoral College votes to Republican Trump’s 232.

In the Pennsylvania case, the Trump campaign alleges Democratic-leaning counties unlawfully identified mail-in ballots before Election Day that had defects so that voters could fix, or "cure," them.
Comment


Featured Stories
Two Israelis Arrested in Dubai for Taking Photos at Govt. Facility
Two Israelis Arrested in Dubai for Taking Photos at Govt. Facility
Turkish Presidency Reportedly Submits Motion on Sending Troops to Azerbaijan
Turkish Presidency Reportedly Submits Motion on Sending Troops to Azerbaijan
16 November 2020
Iran Will Certainly Avenge Killing of General Suleimnai: IRGC Chief
Iran Will Certainly Avenge Killing of General Suleimnai: IRGC Chief
16 November 2020
State Media: Syrian FM Walid Al-Moallem Dies at the Age of 79
State Media: Syrian FM Walid Al-Moallem Dies at the Age of 79
16 November 2020
Israeli Occupation Forces Fire Live Bullets, Flare Bombs Near Lebanon Border
Israeli Occupation Forces Fire Live Bullets, Flare Bombs Near Lebanon Border
15 November 2020
Top Iranian, Iraqi Commanders Discuss Regional Security, War on Terror
Top Iranian, Iraqi Commanders Discuss Regional Security, War on Terror
15 November 2020
Pentagon Adviser: Pompeo, Bolton Made Rich By ‘Israeli’ Lobby
Pentagon Adviser: Pompeo, Bolton Made Rich By ‘Israeli’ Lobby
15 November 2020
Pakistan’s Khan Says under Pressure to Recognize ‘Israel’
Pakistan’s Khan Says under Pressure to Recognize ‘Israel’
15 November 2020
G77, China Call for JCPOA Preservation, Immediate Removal of Iran Bans
G77, China Call for JCPOA Preservation, Immediate Removal of Iran Bans
14 November 2020
Twelve Individuals Charged with Plot to Attack Mosques, Kill Muslims In Germany
Twelve Individuals Charged with Plot to Attack Mosques, Kill Muslims In Germany
14 November 2020
Trump Says He Won’t Send Vaccine to New York Unless Governor Approves
Trump Says He Won’t Send Vaccine to New York Unless Governor Approves
14 November 2020
Niamey Engaged in Secret Talks to Forge Full Ties with Tel Aviv
Niamey Engaged in Secret Talks to Forge Full Ties with Tel Aviv
14 November 2020
Swedish Armed Forces Reveal Secret Drills With US
Swedish Armed Forces Reveal Secret Drills With US
13 November 2020