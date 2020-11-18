0
Wednesday 18 November 2020 - 10:45

Afghanistan Hails Iran’s Sincere, Amicable Support

Mohammad Ebrahim Taherianfard, the special representative of the Iranian foreign minister met and held talk with the Acting Foreign Minister of Afghanistan Mohammad Haneef Atmar in Kabul on Wed.

During the meeting, Taherianfard pointed to the support of the Islamic Republic of Iran for peace talks in Afghanistan and efforts of this country to create a regional and global consensus in support of this process and called the support of regional and world countries for the current peace talks ‘important and fundamental’.

Emphasizing the need to establish a regional consensus on the Afghan peace process, he termed supporting the peace process in various regional and international structures ‘important’.

Acting Foreign Minister of Afghanistan Mohammad Haneef Atmar, for his part, appreciated the sincere and fraternal support of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the government and people of Afghanistan in various fields, especially Tehran's efforts to support the peace process in Afghanistan and strengthen regional and global consensus.

The two sides also expressed their views on the success of peace talks and Iran’s key role in this regard.

Strengthening bilateral cooperation especially holding of a joint economic commission between the two countries, signing of a comprehensive document on cooperation between the two countries and opening Khaf-Herat railway was of the other topics discussed between Taherianfard and Atmar.
