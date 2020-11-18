0
Wednesday 18 November 2020 - 23:03

Report: 44 Schools across West Bank at Risk of Demolition by Israel

Story Code : 898663
Report: 44 Schools across West Bank at Risk of Demolition by Israel
According to the report published recently by a Kuwaiti magazine, the Israeli occupation is planning the demolitions under the pretext that these schools did not have the licenses needed to be built.

However, Palestinians insist that the demolitions are aimed at ending the Palestinian existence in the area.

Area C constitutes about 61 percent of the occupied West Bank and has been under Israeli military and civil control since the 1993 Oslo Accords.

The magazine reported Palestinian media sources saying that homes and other facilities serving around 300,000 Palestinians living in Area C are at risk of demolition by the Israeli occupation at any time under the pretext of having no building licenses.

According to a UNSCO report, 10,000 Palestinian children learn in trailers, tents and tin shacks across the area. But even these makeshift structures and EU-funded facilities are repeatedly torn down.
Related Stories
Report: Trump Set to Take More Harsh Steps Against China Soon
Islam Times - US President Donald Trump is set to enact a series of harsh policies towards China before projected president-elect Joe Biden might ...
Comment


Featured Stories
Two Israelis Arrested in Dubai for Taking Photos at Govt. Facility
Two Israelis Arrested in Dubai for Taking Photos at Govt. Facility
Turkish Presidency Reportedly Submits Motion on Sending Troops to Azerbaijan
Turkish Presidency Reportedly Submits Motion on Sending Troops to Azerbaijan
16 November 2020
Iran Will Certainly Avenge Killing of General Suleimnai: IRGC Chief
Iran Will Certainly Avenge Killing of General Suleimnai: IRGC Chief
16 November 2020
State Media: Syrian FM Walid Al-Moallem Dies at the Age of 79
State Media: Syrian FM Walid Al-Moallem Dies at the Age of 79
16 November 2020
Israeli Occupation Forces Fire Live Bullets, Flare Bombs Near Lebanon Border
Israeli Occupation Forces Fire Live Bullets, Flare Bombs Near Lebanon Border
15 November 2020
Top Iranian, Iraqi Commanders Discuss Regional Security, War on Terror
Top Iranian, Iraqi Commanders Discuss Regional Security, War on Terror
15 November 2020
Pentagon Adviser: Pompeo, Bolton Made Rich By ‘Israeli’ Lobby
Pentagon Adviser: Pompeo, Bolton Made Rich By ‘Israeli’ Lobby
15 November 2020
Pakistan’s Khan Says under Pressure to Recognize ‘Israel’
Pakistan’s Khan Says under Pressure to Recognize ‘Israel’
15 November 2020
G77, China Call for JCPOA Preservation, Immediate Removal of Iran Bans
G77, China Call for JCPOA Preservation, Immediate Removal of Iran Bans
14 November 2020
Twelve Individuals Charged with Plot to Attack Mosques, Kill Muslims In Germany
Twelve Individuals Charged with Plot to Attack Mosques, Kill Muslims In Germany
14 November 2020
Trump Says He Won’t Send Vaccine to New York Unless Governor Approves
Trump Says He Won’t Send Vaccine to New York Unless Governor Approves
14 November 2020
Niamey Engaged in Secret Talks to Forge Full Ties with Tel Aviv
Niamey Engaged in Secret Talks to Forge Full Ties with Tel Aviv
14 November 2020
Swedish Armed Forces Reveal Secret Drills With US
Swedish Armed Forces Reveal Secret Drills With US
13 November 2020