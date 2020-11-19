0
Thursday 19 November 2020 - 09:06

Yemeni Army, Popular Committees Liberate 5 Prisoners in Marib

Story Code : 898744
Yemeni Army, Popular Committees Liberate 5 Prisoners in Marib
The Yemeni army and popular committees had earlier managed to liberate thousands of prisoners in UN-sponsored swap deals.

Yemen has been since March 2015 under brutal aggression by Saudi-led Coalition, in a bid to restore control to fugitive president Abd Rabbu Mansour Hadi who is Riyadh’s ally.

Hundreds of thousands of Yemenis have been killed or injured in the strikes launched by the coalition, with the vast majority of them are civilians.

The coalition, which includes in addition to Saudi Arabia and UAE: Bahrain, Egypt, Morocco, Jordan, Sudan and Kuwait, has been also imposing a harsh blockade against Yemenis.
Related Stories
Yemeni Army Inflicts Heavy Losses Upon Saudi Mercenaries in the Al-Nar Mountain
Islam Times - The Yemeni Army and Popular Committees carried out an offensive against the mercenaries of the Saudi-Emirati forces of aggression ...
Comment


Featured Stories
Two Israelis Arrested in Dubai for Taking Photos at Govt. Facility
Two Israelis Arrested in Dubai for Taking Photos at Govt. Facility
Turkish Presidency Reportedly Submits Motion on Sending Troops to Azerbaijan
Turkish Presidency Reportedly Submits Motion on Sending Troops to Azerbaijan
16 November 2020
Iran Will Certainly Avenge Killing of General Suleimnai: IRGC Chief
Iran Will Certainly Avenge Killing of General Suleimnai: IRGC Chief
16 November 2020
State Media: Syrian FM Walid Al-Moallem Dies at the Age of 79
State Media: Syrian FM Walid Al-Moallem Dies at the Age of 79
16 November 2020
Israeli Occupation Forces Fire Live Bullets, Flare Bombs Near Lebanon Border
Israeli Occupation Forces Fire Live Bullets, Flare Bombs Near Lebanon Border
15 November 2020
Top Iranian, Iraqi Commanders Discuss Regional Security, War on Terror
Top Iranian, Iraqi Commanders Discuss Regional Security, War on Terror
15 November 2020
Pentagon Adviser: Pompeo, Bolton Made Rich By ‘Israeli’ Lobby
Pentagon Adviser: Pompeo, Bolton Made Rich By ‘Israeli’ Lobby
15 November 2020
Pakistan’s Khan Says under Pressure to Recognize ‘Israel’
Pakistan’s Khan Says under Pressure to Recognize ‘Israel’
15 November 2020
G77, China Call for JCPOA Preservation, Immediate Removal of Iran Bans
G77, China Call for JCPOA Preservation, Immediate Removal of Iran Bans
14 November 2020
Twelve Individuals Charged with Plot to Attack Mosques, Kill Muslims In Germany
Twelve Individuals Charged with Plot to Attack Mosques, Kill Muslims In Germany
14 November 2020
Trump Says He Won’t Send Vaccine to New York Unless Governor Approves
Trump Says He Won’t Send Vaccine to New York Unless Governor Approves
14 November 2020
Niamey Engaged in Secret Talks to Forge Full Ties with Tel Aviv
Niamey Engaged in Secret Talks to Forge Full Ties with Tel Aviv
14 November 2020
Swedish Armed Forces Reveal Secret Drills With US
Swedish Armed Forces Reveal Secret Drills With US
13 November 2020