Yemeni Army, Popular Committees Liberate 5 Prisoners in Marib

Islam Times - The Yemeni army and popular committees managed on Wednesday to liberate 4 of its members imprisoned by the Saudi-backed forces in Marib in a locally-brokered operation.

The Yemeni army and popular committees had earlier managed to liberate thousands of prisoners in UN-sponsored swap deals.Yemen has been since March 2015 under brutal aggression by Saudi-led Coalition, in a bid to restore control to fugitive president Abd Rabbu Mansour Hadi who is Riyadh’s ally.Hundreds of thousands of Yemenis have been killed or injured in the strikes launched by the coalition, with the vast majority of them are civilians.The coalition, which includes in addition to Saudi Arabia and UAE: Bahrain, Egypt, Morocco, Jordan, Sudan and Kuwait, has been also imposing a harsh blockade against Yemenis.