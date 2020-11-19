President of Yemen’s Supreme Political Council Warns Saudis They Shouldn’t Feel Optimistic as Long as War Continues

Islam Times - President of Yemen’s Supreme Political Council Mahdi al-Mashat advised Riyadh that it would better not be optimistic as long as the Saudi-led war on Yemen and siege continue.

He also stressed the need to turn all difficulties into opportunities and challenges into aspirations for what the Yemeni people aspire to.“The Saudi representative in the Security Council should not be optimistic, his optimism is misplaced as long as the aggression and siege against Yemen continues,” al-Mashat said.“If the Saudis want to feel optimistic, they must enter the gate of peace through humanitarian cooperation.”He then concluded that “none of the officials in the countries of aggression should feel reassured or positive, until they find peaceful solutions.”