Friday 20 November 2020 - 07:17

UN Adopts Resolution Affirming Syrians, Palestinians’ Sovereignty in Occupied Territories

A resolution entitled “Permanent sovereignty of the Palestinians in the Occupied Palestinian Territories, including occupied al-Quds, and the Syrians in the occupied Syrian Golan over their natural resources,” was adopted as per a recommendation of the second economic and financial committee with a majority of 153 votes and an opposition of the ‘Israeli’ occupation entity with five other states, while 16 states have abstained.

The General Assembly stressed in its resolution the inalienable rights of Syrians in the occupied Syrian Golan and the Palestinians in their natural resources including land, water and energy resources.

The Assembly further demanded that the Zionist regime stop exploiting the natural resources in the occupied Syrian Golan and the occupied Palestinian territories, including al-Quds, and stop sabotaging them, or exposing them to danger.
