0
Friday 20 November 2020 - 09:23

Syria Condemns Pompeo's ‘Provocative’ Visit to Israeli-Occupied Golan Heights

Story Code : 898921
Syria Condemns Pompeo
Pompeo is the first US official to visit the area, and the nearby Israeli-occupied West Bank where he announced a special “made in Israel” system of labels for West Bank products. The move sparked outrage among Palestinians.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said Pompeo's visits to the occupied areas represented “active participation in this occupation.”

A Syrian government source spoke out against the official US visit, calling on the United Nations to condemn Pompeo's “provocative” visit to Golan Heights, which Israel captured from Syria in the Six-Day War of 1967.

They also reportedly criticized Israel's repeated “aggressions” against the country, ahead of the end of US President Donald Trump's tenure in the White House, according to Syria's SANA news agency.

The source added that Pompeo's trip had violated UN Security Council Resolution 497, which declared any Israeli jurisdiction over Golan Heights “null and void and without international legal effect.”

In March 2019 Trump signed a declaration recognizing Israel's sovereignty of the Golan Heights, describing the move as a “diplomatic victory” at a joint press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

“The simple recognition of this as part of Israel… was a decision President Trump made that is historically important and simply a recognition of reality,” said Pompeo on Thursday.
Related Stories
‘Israel’ Greenlights Illegal ‘Trump Settlement’ In Occupied Golan Heights
Islam Times - The Zionist government approved plans to build a new illegal settlement in the ‘Israeli’-occupied Golan Heights named after US President ...
Comment


Featured Stories
Ayatollah Khamenei Adviser Warns US Attack on Iran to Trigger ‘Full-Fledged’ War
Ayatollah Khamenei Adviser Warns US Attack on Iran to Trigger ‘Full-Fledged’ War
West Plotting to Disrupt Karabakh Ceasefire: Russia
West Plotting to Disrupt Karabakh Ceasefire: Russia
20 November 2020
Syria Condemns Pompeo
Syria Condemns Pompeo's ‘Provocative’ Visit to Israeli-Occupied Golan Heights
20 November 2020
Venezuela Launching Mass Production of Multi-Purpose Drones, Planes, Maduro Says
Venezuela Launching Mass Production of Multi-Purpose Drones, Planes, Maduro Says
20 November 2020
Palestinians Protest Pompeo’s Planned Visit to ‘Israeli’ Settlements
Palestinians Protest Pompeo’s Planned Visit to ‘Israeli’ Settlements
19 November 2020
Australian Forces Killed 39 Unarmed Afghans, Investigation Finds
Australian Forces Killed 39 Unarmed Afghans, Investigation Finds
19 November 2020
Saudi Minister Confident of ’Good Relationship’ With Biden
Saudi Minister Confident of ’Good Relationship’ With Biden
19 November 2020
Iran’s Abdollahian: Traitors to Holy Al-Quds Have No Future in Region
Iran’s Abdollahian: Traitors to Holy Al-Quds Have No Future in Region
19 November 2020
Two Israelis Arrested in Dubai for Taking Photos at Govt. Facility
Two Israelis Arrested in Dubai for Taking Photos at Govt. Facility
16 November 2020
Turkish Presidency Reportedly Submits Motion on Sending Troops to Azerbaijan
Turkish Presidency Reportedly Submits Motion on Sending Troops to Azerbaijan
16 November 2020
Iran Will Certainly Avenge Killing of General Suleimnai: IRGC Chief
Iran Will Certainly Avenge Killing of General Suleimnai: IRGC Chief
16 November 2020
State Media: Syrian FM Walid Al-Moallem Dies at the Age of 79
State Media: Syrian FM Walid Al-Moallem Dies at the Age of 79
16 November 2020
Israeli Occupation Forces Fire Live Bullets, Flare Bombs Near Lebanon Border
Israeli Occupation Forces Fire Live Bullets, Flare Bombs Near Lebanon Border
15 November 2020