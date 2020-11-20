0
Friday 20 November 2020 - 09:24

Iran’s Zarif to Visit Russia for Political Talks

Story Code : 898923
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova announced on Thursday that Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov is scheduled to have a meeting with his Iranian counterpart in Moscow on November 23.

During the Iranian foreign minister’s fourth trip to Russia in 2020, the two senior diplomats are going to discuss major international issues, including the Nagorno-Karabakh situation, issues surrounding the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), and the course of developments in Syria, Afghanistan and the Persian Gulf region, Tass reported.

According to Zakharova, the Iranian and Russian foreign ministers will also discuss the economic and trade ties between Tehran and Moscow, including the joint projects in the energy and transportation industries, as well as ways to promote cultural and humanitarian interaction.
