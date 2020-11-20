0
Friday 20 November 2020 - 10:20

Lebanon’s Army Chief Urges Military to Fend Off ‘Danger, Sedition’

Story Code : 898932
In his order of the day, Aoun said everyone in Lebanon is counting on the military to face “danger and bury sedition,” vowing that any "attempt to tamper with security, stability and civil peace will not be tolerated.”

“77 years of independence, and Lebanon is currently going through an unprecedented delicate and difficult phase on the political, economic and social levels. The port disaster added more pressure to the crisis accompanied with the coronavirus outbreak. But with unity and solidarity, we are confident that this too shall pass,” he said.

Added Aoun: “We made one sacrifice after another, one martyr after another, which will only make us stronger and more determined to carry out our national duties.”

Lebanon celebrates Independence Day on November 22. But the country has cancelled all forms of national festivities marking the occasion amid an outbreak of coronavirus pandemic.
