‘Israel’ Considers Sending Ventilators to Gaza in Exchange for Release of Captured Soldiers
Story Code : 898936
The site pointed out that the “Israeli” regime said that “there will be no project in Gaza or a return to understandings as long as the captured Zionist soldiers are not returned”.
The regime also threatened that if sending incendiary balloons towards occupied towns returns, the “Israeli” Occupation Forces [IOF] will respond in a way that the "balloon launchers will understand".
It should be noted that the ongoing siege of the Gaza Strip for several years has caused hospitals – which already suffer from an acute shortage of ventilators and all medical supplies – to suffer severely.