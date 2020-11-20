‘Israel’ Considers Sending Ventilators to Gaza in Exchange for Release of Captured Soldiers

Islam Times - The “Israeli” website “Intel News” reported that the “Israeli” entity’s apartheid regime had set conditions for the entry of ventilators and medical equipment into hospitals in the besieged Gaza Strip.

The site pointed out that the “Israeli” regime said that “there will be no project in Gaza or a return to understandings as long as the captured Zionist soldiers are not returned”.The regime also threatened that if sending incendiary balloons towards occupied towns returns, the “Israeli” Occupation Forces [IOF] will respond in a way that the "balloon launchers will understand".It should be noted that the ongoing siege of the Gaza Strip for several years has caused hospitals – which already suffer from an acute shortage of ventilators and all medical supplies – to suffer severely.