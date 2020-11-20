0
Friday 20 November 2020 - 10:58

‘Israel’ Considers Sending Ventilators to Gaza in Exchange for Release of Captured Soldiers

Story Code : 898936
The site pointed out that the “Israeli” regime said that “there will be no project in Gaza or a return to understandings as long as the captured Zionist soldiers are not returned”.

The regime also threatened that if sending incendiary balloons towards occupied towns returns, the “Israeli” Occupation Forces [IOF] will respond in a way that the "balloon launchers will understand".

It should be noted that the ongoing siege of the Gaza Strip for several years has caused hospitals – which already suffer from an acute shortage of ventilators and all medical supplies – to suffer severely.
