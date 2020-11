Islam Times - The US will label the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions campaign, which seeks to isolate the “Israeli” entity over its treatment of the Palestinians, as “anti-Semitic”, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Thursday, calling the movement "a cancer".

Washington "will regard the global anti-‘Israel’ BDS campaign as anti-Semitic... We want to stand with all other nations that recognize the BDS movement for the cancer that it is," Pompeo said in a joint appearance with “Israeli” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.Pompeo also said he will visit the Golan Heights in a controversial visit by a top US diplomat to the Syrian territory occupied by the “Israeli” entity since 1967."Today I will get a chance to visit the Golan Heights," Pompeo said.