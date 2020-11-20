0
Friday 20 November 2020 - 11:44

West Plotting to Disrupt Karabakh Ceasefire: Russia

Story Code : 898945
West Plotting to Disrupt Karabakh Ceasefire: Russia
"According to the information we have, some Western countries are inciting Armenian and Azerbaijani nationalists to discredit and disrupt the ceasefire agreements. They are trying to convince Armenians that the peace in Nagorno-Karabakh is a defeat for Yerevan… On the other hand, Azerbaijanis are told that the Kremlin ‘stole their victory,’” Sergei Naryshkin, the head of SVR, said in a statement on Wednesday.

Naryshkin said that, "Leading NATO countries are trying to hide their irritation with the ceasefire agreement reached with the active participation of Russia."

"The United States and its allies are vexed that the war was stopped through Moscow’s mediation. The thing is that it essentially reduced their longstanding work to push Russia out of Transcaucasia to zero," the Russian official said.

Armenia and Azerbaijan agreed to cease fire in the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh on November 9. Their leaders signed the ceasefire agreement together with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The truce took effect overnight.

Under the deal, the two warring sides would exchange prisoners of war and the war dead, and all economic and transport links in the area were reopened.

Azerbaijan got to keep all of its territorial gains, and ethnic Armenian forces were scheduled to hand over control of a number of other territories by December 1. Russian peacekeepers were also deployed along the contact line in Nagorno-Karabakh to monitor the truce.

Azerbaijan celebrated the victory, while factions in Armenia fumed with anger. The Armenian government said it had had to agree to the ceasefire to prevent "total collapse."

Two earlier Russian-brokered ceasefire agreements had failed.

Naryshkin further warned that neither the United States nor Europe "want to come to terms with the existing balance of power in the region."

"They couldn’t come up with anything better than trying to rekindle animosity between the nations of Azerbaijan and Armenia to dismantle it (the ceasefire)," the Russian official said.

The US is one of three co-chairs — along with France and Russia — of the Minsk Group, established by the Organization for the Security and Cooperation of Europe (OSCE) to broker peace between the two former Soviet republics in their long-running dispute over Nagorno-Karabakh.

In 1994, a ceasefire was put in place, and the Minsk Group was tasked with finding a lasting solution to the conflict. But for decades, the group has failed to stop the sporadic outbreaks of fighting and implement UN resolutions that demand an Armenian withdrawal from Nagorno-Karabakh.

Karabakh is internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan, but it has been held by ethnic Armenian separatists backed by Armenia since 1992, when they broke from Azerbaijan in a war that killed some 30,000 people.

The latest fighting, the worst in decades, erupted in late September. More than 1,000 people, including more than 100 civilians, reportedly died in the fighting.
Related Stories
Foreign-backed Militants in Idlib Violating Russia-Turkey Deal: Moscow
Islam Times - Foreign-backed militants in Syria are not complying with the terms of a ceasefire reached earlier this month by Russia and Turkey ...
Comment


Featured Stories
Ayatollah Khamenei Adviser Warns US Attack on Iran to Trigger ‘Full-Fledged’ War
Ayatollah Khamenei Adviser Warns US Attack on Iran to Trigger ‘Full-Fledged’ War
West Plotting to Disrupt Karabakh Ceasefire: Russia
West Plotting to Disrupt Karabakh Ceasefire: Russia
20 November 2020
Syria Condemns Pompeo
Syria Condemns Pompeo's ‘Provocative’ Visit to Israeli-Occupied Golan Heights
20 November 2020
Venezuela Launching Mass Production of Multi-Purpose Drones, Planes, Maduro Says
Venezuela Launching Mass Production of Multi-Purpose Drones, Planes, Maduro Says
20 November 2020
Palestinians Protest Pompeo’s Planned Visit to ‘Israeli’ Settlements
Palestinians Protest Pompeo’s Planned Visit to ‘Israeli’ Settlements
19 November 2020
Australian Forces Killed 39 Unarmed Afghans, Investigation Finds
Australian Forces Killed 39 Unarmed Afghans, Investigation Finds
19 November 2020
Saudi Minister Confident of ’Good Relationship’ With Biden
Saudi Minister Confident of ’Good Relationship’ With Biden
19 November 2020
Iran’s Abdollahian: Traitors to Holy Al-Quds Have No Future in Region
Iran’s Abdollahian: Traitors to Holy Al-Quds Have No Future in Region
19 November 2020
Two Israelis Arrested in Dubai for Taking Photos at Govt. Facility
Two Israelis Arrested in Dubai for Taking Photos at Govt. Facility
16 November 2020
Turkish Presidency Reportedly Submits Motion on Sending Troops to Azerbaijan
Turkish Presidency Reportedly Submits Motion on Sending Troops to Azerbaijan
16 November 2020
Iran Will Certainly Avenge Killing of General Suleimnai: IRGC Chief
Iran Will Certainly Avenge Killing of General Suleimnai: IRGC Chief
16 November 2020
State Media: Syrian FM Walid Al-Moallem Dies at the Age of 79
State Media: Syrian FM Walid Al-Moallem Dies at the Age of 79
16 November 2020
Israeli Occupation Forces Fire Live Bullets, Flare Bombs Near Lebanon Border
Israeli Occupation Forces Fire Live Bullets, Flare Bombs Near Lebanon Border
15 November 2020