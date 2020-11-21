0
Saturday 21 November 2020 - 09:33

Palestinian Medic Arrested While Treating Protesters in West Bank

Story Code : 899101

The Palestinian Information Centre reported local sources on Friday saying that Israeli occupation forces and Jewish settlers fired live bullets and tear gas canisters at Palestinians in the Ein Samia area.

Abdullah Abu Rahma, the director-general of the Popular Resistance Committee Against the Wall, was injured with a gas bomb in his shoulder, and others suffered breathing difficulties and were treated on the field.

Twenty-six-year-old medic Muhammad Hussein Hamed was detained by the regime’s forces while he was trying to treat the injured, according to the sources.
