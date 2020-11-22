0
Sunday 22 November 2020 - 01:03

Erdogan Says Turkey to Build Its Future with Europe

"We see ourselves in Europe, not anywhere else, we look to build our future with Europe," Erdogan said in his online speech during the Justice and Development Party’s (AK Party) congresses in several provinces, Daily Sabah reported.

“We will find a proper place in the post-pandemic world by improving our judicial infrastructure, strengthening the foundations of our economy, increasing production and employment,” he added.

Last week, Erdogan said that Turkey was entering into a new period for both the economy and the judiciary and that Parliament will prioritize the new judiciary reform packages next year.

He pledged a new economic growth strategy that will enable an improved investment climate for foreign investors backed by an efficient judicial system, saying that the strategy would be based on stability, lower inflation and international investment.

During Saturday's online speech, the president also noted that Turkey wants to enhance its cooperation with its allies, saying that Ankara has no problems with any country which cannot be solved through dialogue and diplomacy.

“We want to use our close alliance relations with US actively to solve all regional and global issues,” he added.
