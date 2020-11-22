US Announces Deployment Of B-52 Bombers To Middle East

Islam Times - US Air Force B-52H Stratofortress bombers have reportedly been deployed to the Middle East amid concerns that the country’s lame-duck President Donald Trump might be seeking to escalate the situation with Iran.

The two bombers belonging to the 5th Bomb Wing, from Minot AFB, North Dakota, carried out a round-trip mission in the region on Saturday.The US Central Command claimed in a statement that the mission was launched on a short-notice “to deter aggression and reassure US partners and allies.”“The non-stop mission demonstrates the U.S. military’s ability to deploy combat airpower anywhere in the world on short notice and integrate into CENTCOM operations to help preserve regional stability and security,” the CENTCOM alleged.The outgoing US president is reportedly trying to make it difficult for the incoming administration of President-elect Biden, whose victory he has disputed, to calm tensions in the region and return to the internationally backed nuclear deal with Tehran.“Bomber Task Force missions highlight the robust and varied USAF capabilities that can be made rapidly available in the CENTCOM AOR,” claimed Lt. Gen. Greg Guillot, 9th Air Force (Air Forces Central) commander. “The ability to quickly move forces into, out of and around the theater to seize, retain and exploit the initiative is key to deterring potential aggression. These missions help bomber aircrews gain familiarity with the region’s airspace and command and control functions and allow them to integrate with the theater’s US and partner air assets, increasing the combined force’s overall readiness.”Some other aircraft were also involved in the mission to support the B-52 bombers in the Persian Gulf.CENTCOM further claimed that the US is “committed to preserving and protecting the freedom of navigation and the free flow of commerce throughout the region. The United States does not seek conflict, but continues to be postured and committed to respond to any contingency around the world.”Tehran has time and again asserted that it stands ready to defend its interests in the region in the face of any aggression from the United States or its allies.